Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.02) to GBX 3,850 ($50.07) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($31.86) to GBX 2,280 ($29.65) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.02) to GBX 3,040 ($39.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.91) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,628.57.

ASOMY stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $81.52.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

