Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

CAL opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $786.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1,687.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 78,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 29,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

