Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Hold

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

CD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

CD opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $18.38.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,840,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 499,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

