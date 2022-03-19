Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) to Sell

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $24.98 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $267,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,388 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after purchasing an additional 628,747 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,704,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,500,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 637.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,840 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verve Therapeutics (VERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.