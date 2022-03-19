Zacks Investment Research Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIVN. William Blair started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.05.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

