Zacks Investment Research Lowers KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.