Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

OTLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Oatly Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 15.08.

Oatly Group stock opened at 5.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 6.68 and its 200 day moving average is 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Oatly Group has a one year low of 4.66 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

