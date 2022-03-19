Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “
OTLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Oatly Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 15.08.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
