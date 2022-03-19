Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Hold

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SND. TheStreet cut Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SND stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $150.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,787 shares of company stock worth $729,454. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

