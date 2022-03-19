Zacks Investment Research Upgrades aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to “Buy”

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

LIFE stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $140.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at $135,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

