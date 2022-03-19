Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Bavarian Nordic A/S stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

