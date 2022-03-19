Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $162.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.66. KVH Industries has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.73.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki purchased 10,000 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in KVH Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in KVH Industries by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

