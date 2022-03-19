Zano Price Reaches $1.02 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $11.30 million and $130,310.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,848.23 or 0.99903054 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00068701 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.05 or 0.00246017 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.00291468 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011293 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00131145 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001182 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001256 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00031069 BTC.
Zano Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “
Zano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
