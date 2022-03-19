Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.57 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($1.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Zepp Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZEPP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 561,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.97. Zepp Health has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 190,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zepp Health by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 50,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zepp Health by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41,241 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zepp Health by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

