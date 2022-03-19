Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.57 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($1.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Zepp Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE ZEPP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 561,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.97. Zepp Health has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.
The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
Zepp Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
