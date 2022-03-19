ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.30

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.82. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 78,694 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.01.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Maggiore purchased 28,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $100,688.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher D. Maggiore purchased 44,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $174,014.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 90,056 shares of company stock worth $317,582. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.