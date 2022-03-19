Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Zogenix worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth $193,000.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $26.68 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 278.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

