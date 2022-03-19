Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has $124.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.63.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $406.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average of $207.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,264 shares of company stock valued at $22,516,364. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

