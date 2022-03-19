Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,367.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%.

NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.95. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth $65,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZSAN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.