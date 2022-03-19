Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ZSAN opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.95. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

