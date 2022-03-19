ZUSD Market Capitalization Hits $1.48 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and $3,352.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046396 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.13 or 0.06996608 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,169.01 or 1.00042947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041323 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

