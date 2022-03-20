-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.23. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.