-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000.

NYSE:DNA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,215,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,927,797. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

