$0.08 EPS Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

EZCORP stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $337.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 33,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 84,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 44.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

