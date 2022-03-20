-$0.08 EPS Expected for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lulus Fashion Lounge.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVLU shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lulus Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

