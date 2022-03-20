-$0.19 EPS Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 165.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,308. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.64.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

