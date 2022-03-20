$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. Aramark posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,486. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Aramark by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Aramark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Aramark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

