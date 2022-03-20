$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BGCP stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.58. 2,857,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.68. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,639,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 690,387 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 5,705,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 19.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 767,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

