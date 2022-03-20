$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. National Vision posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after buying an additional 1,087,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 743,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 676,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,008,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after acquiring an additional 330,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. National Vision has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.