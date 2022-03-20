$0.30 EPS Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Carter Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

CARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

CARE stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $421.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

