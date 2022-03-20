$0.38 EPS Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.39. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 3,502,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,369. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

