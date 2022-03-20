-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.45). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MDxHealth.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $18,643,000.

MDxHealth stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.63. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

