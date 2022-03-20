-$0.50 EPS Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). Bilibili posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bilibili.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. 29,100,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,983,435. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.35.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $125,405,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 1,270.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.
About Bilibili
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
