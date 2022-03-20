-$0.50 EPS Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). Bilibili posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bilibili.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. 29,100,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,983,435. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $125,405,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 1,270.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bilibili (BILI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.