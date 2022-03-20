$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $52,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 15.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $20,372,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $7,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

