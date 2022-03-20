$1.41 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,543,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,916,000 after acquiring an additional 716,936 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 288,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,606,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 657,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,845. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59.

About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.