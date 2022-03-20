$1.41 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,543,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,916,000 after acquiring an additional 716,936 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 288,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,606,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 657,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,845. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59.

About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.