$102.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will post sales of $102.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.41 million and the lowest is $101.60 million. First Busey reported sales of $96.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $421.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $424.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $453.57 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $460.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $13,115,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in First Busey by 270.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 49.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 532,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,199. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

