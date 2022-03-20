1,056 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.81.

PH opened at $290.39 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $268.51 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

