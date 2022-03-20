10,819 Shares in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Similarweb by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 244,443 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Similarweb by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 389,301 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Similarweb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,230,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,346,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMWB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of SMWB opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. Similarweb Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

