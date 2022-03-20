11,900 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.