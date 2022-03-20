133,000 Shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,374,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after acquiring an additional 571,972 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter valued at about $7,094,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 276,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,721,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 241,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

HMHC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 6,250,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,458,453. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.15. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $297,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

