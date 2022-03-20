155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31).

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 155675 (BLD.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a 12-month low of C$49.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

