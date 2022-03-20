$158.47 Million in Sales Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) to post $158.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.00 million. Viad posted sales of $28.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 447.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $940.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $909.40 million to $971.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.11) EPS.

VVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Moster purchased 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVI traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 201,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. Viad has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $719.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

