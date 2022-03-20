1,711 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $128.61 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.30 and a 52 week high of $159.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

