$172.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to post sales of $172.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $192.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $855.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.92 million to $865.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

RBBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $499.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

