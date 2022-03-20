17,397 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. 3M comprises approximately 2.5% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Shares of MMM opened at $148.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

