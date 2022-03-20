1,762 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after buying an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,477,000 after buying an additional 145,338 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after buying an additional 416,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after buying an additional 700,164 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,517,423 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,691,000 after buying an additional 78,296 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $93.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average of $105.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

