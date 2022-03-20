$177.05 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $177.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.47 million. 8X8 reported sales of $144.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $634.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.32.

EGHT stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.10.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $416,855 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.