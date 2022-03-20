2,092 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.91. 4,010,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.99. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.