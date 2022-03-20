$22.88 Million in Sales Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $22.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $22.76 million. Joint reported sales of $17.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $103.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.91 million to $105.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $128.93 million, with estimates ranging from $123.76 million to $134.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on JYNT shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

JYNT opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $575.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.31. Joint has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $111.06.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 73.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Joint (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.