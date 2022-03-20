$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) to announce $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $12.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $13.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,469,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,302,301. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

