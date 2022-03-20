32,100 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Affirm by 682.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $3.96 on Friday, reaching $40.71. 20,028,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,509,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.71. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

