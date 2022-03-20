3,355 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $155.67 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.82 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

